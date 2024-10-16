Seann William Scott to play a lead role opposite Tim Allen and Kat Dennings in the ABC comedy series Shifting Gears

American Pie, The Rundown, and Lethal Weapon star Seann William Scott joins Tim Allen and Kat Dennings for the ABC comedy Shifting Gears.

The Stifmeister is coming to ABC for the upcoming comedy series Shifting Gears. The MILF hunter, Seann William Scott, joins Tim Allen (Toy Story, Home Improvement, The Santa Claus) and Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls, Thor, Dollface) for the multi-camera project, which goes into production in November. Scott boards the series for a lead role that replaces the character Nick from the pilot episode.

According to the show’s description, Tim Allen plays Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter, Riley (Dennings), and her teenage kids move into his house, the actual restoration begins. Scott plays Gabriel for the series, a family friend of Matt and Riley who works at the shop with Matt. Scott’s Gabriel replaces Nick from the pilot. Initially, Froy Gutierrez played Nick. Nick was Matt’s son and Riley’s younger brother, who spent his days coding video games. Nick is no longer a part of the show as it moves into production.

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis join Shifting Gears as Stitch, Carter, and Georgia, respectively. Michelle Nadler showruns.

Seann William Scott appears briefly in Prime Video’s Paul Feig-directed comedy Jackpot!, starring John Cena and Awkwafina. Scott plays a lottery contestant on the run at the film’s start. After being discovered by a woman enrolled in the lottery who lives alone in her apartment, the game doesn’t go so well for him.

Scott has two post-production film projects, Bad Man and Dolly. Michael Diliberti directs Bad Man, which focuses on a meth epidemic in Colt Lake, Tennessee. Sam Evans gets sidelined after Bobby Gaines, an undercover agent, arrives. Despite Evans’s local ties, Gaines is hailed as a hero. Suspicions arise on Gaines, unraveling a complex narrative.

Meanwhile, Dolly focuses on Macy, a young woman who gets abducted by a monstrous figure intent on raising her as their child. Ethan Suplee, Fabianne Therese, Michalina Scorzelli, and Russ Tiler star as primary cast members.

Are you excited about Seann William Scott’s return to TV for Shifting Gears? Will he have great on-screen chemistry with Tim Allen and Kat Dennings? We’ll find out when Shifting Gears comes to ABC.