Skinamarink, Late Night With The Devil and more join Shudder’s new “A Decade of Fearless” Blu-Ray Set

If you’re a horror fan than there’s nothing better than Shudder’s streaming service. They’ve had quite the collection of curated titles as well as great exclusives over the years. Now, they’re celebrating 10 years of Shudder with a Blu-Ray set that features Shudder’s must iconic films. I went on a bit of a Shudder buying spree earlier this year and somehow didn’t pick up any of the titles included in the collection. Although, someone would probably have to pay me to actually put In A Violent Nature anywhere near my precious collection. But it seems like there’s a little bit of something in there for everybody. You can check out the rest of the included titles below:

Terrified (2018)

The Mortuary Collection (2019)

The Dark and the Wicked (2020)

Host (2020)

Mad God (2021)

V/H/S 94 (2021)

Caveat (2022)

Skinamarink (2023)

Late Night with the Devil (2024)

In a Violent Nature (2024)

You can definitely tell that they tried to run the gamut in terms of different styles and not overload it with one type of film (probably why we’re only getting one V/H/S film in the bunch). Although there are some notable greats left out of the collection such as Revenge (2018), Scare Package (2020), When Evil Lurks (2023), Oddity (2024), and Infested (2024). I suppose they had to run out of space eventually (though there are definitely some that could have been easy skips, in favor of one of the other aforementioned titles.

The collection also got a pretty cool booklet-style packaging, although, any physical media collector will tell you that this is a nightmare to store your discs is, as they cause scratches pretty easily. But the lineup is pretty solid, so it’s sure to entice horror fans who haven’t quite gotten around to picking these titles up individually.

On the technical side, the ten-disc set will feature 3 BD-25’s and 6 BD-50’s, with English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 for Host and Terrified and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 for the rest. So based on that information, these should be the exact discs that have already released individually for these titles.

Be sure to pick up a copy for yourself on November 11th!