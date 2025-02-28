Silent Zone: Action-packed Exclusive Clip drops us into a zombie-ravaged world!

We’re proud to share an action-packed EXCLUSIVE clip from the zombie film Silent Zone, coming soon from Saban Films

Coming our way from Saban Films, the zombie horror film Silent Zone is set to receive a Digital and On Demand release on March 7th – and in anticipation of that release, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film that gives a preview of an action sequence that’s packed with zombies! You can check it out in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Peter Deak, who has made several short films and also has multiple producing credits to his name, Silent Zone was filmed in Hungary and has the following synopsis: In a zombie-ravaged world, a resourceful teen and her protector fight for survival, facing relentless dangers and testing the limits of hope and loyalty. The screenplay was written by Viktor Csák and Krisztián Illés, both of whom previously worked with Deak on the 2013 short film Rush. According to IMDb, the writing duo is also collaborating with Deak on an upcoming thriller called People of the Darkness, which is said to be in pre-production.

Deak produced Silent Zone, with the writers serving as associate producers alongside Papp Béla, Peter Miklós, and Zsolt Fekete, who was also the line producer.

The film’s cast includes Nikolett Barabas (The Ideal), Luca Papp (Dune: Prophecy), Ágota Dunai (Fight or Flight), Matt Devere (SAS: Rise of the Black Swan), Declan Hannigan (Moon Knight), Anders Olof Grundberg (Poor Things), Katia Bokor (Love on the Danube: Love Song), Roderick Hill (Kraven the Hunter), Harry Szovik (Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch), Robert Jackson (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alexis Latham (The Man with the Iron Heart), Julian Krenn (FBI: International), Márk Palla (Strike Back), and newcomers Katalin Krenn, Niels Jacobs, David Fox, and Aniek Jacobs.

What did you think of our exclusive clip from Silent Zone? Will you be watching this zombie movie when it receives a Digital and On Demand release in March? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at this promotional art while you’re scrolling down:

