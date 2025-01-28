Sinners gets a new poster prior to the trailer drop later today

The second trailer for the Ryan Coogler-Michael B. Jordan movie is due to hit today, but you can get a look at the new one-sheet for the film.

By
sinners

Last year, a secret genre project was in development from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. The project had the studios in Hollywood excited to bid against each other and Warner Bros. would come out on top. The second trailer is due to hit later today. But before then, Warner Bros. has released a new poster of the film featuring Michael B. Jordan with some ominous-looking figures.

Coogler has written the script for this project, which has been described as both a genre picture and a period piece. The project is set up at Warner Bros., has a budget of around $90 million, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025 (having moved back from a previously announced March release date). Over the holidays, a new teaser (which still has the old release date) was unveiled, as embedded at the top of the article.

Directed by Coogler with Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”  This project is being kept so tightly under wraps that when it was looking for a studio to call home, “executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details.”

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) is producing the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho serves as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer).

Jordan is joined in the cast by Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series).

Source: Warner Bros.
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Lost Boys: A New Musical, inspired by the 1987 vampire movie and produced by Patrick Wilson, is coming to Broadway in 2026
The Lost Boys: A New Musical is coming to Broadway in 2026
sinners
Sinners gets a new poster prior to the trailer drop later today
The Monkey, Stephen King reaction
Stephen King teases The Monkey: “It’s bats*** insane”
Rebecca Hall has joined Onslaught, a horror action thriller from her Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong director Adam Wingard
Onslaught: Rebecca Hall joins Adam Wingard’s gonzo action horror thriller
View All

About the Author

2219 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Sinners News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles