Sinners gets an R-rating from the MPA

The new Michael B. Jordan/Ryan Coogler collaboration, Sinners, has been building hype since it was secretively being shopped around to the big studios last year. The project had the studios in Hollywood excited to bid against each other and Warner Bros. would come out on top. A couple of trailers have since dropped and teased some supernatural mayhem. The ratings board has now revealed that the vampire movie has been Rated R for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

Coogler has written the script for this project, which has been described as both a genre picture and a period piece. The project is set up at Warner Bros., has a budget of around $90 million, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025 (having moved back from a previously announced March release date). Over the holidays, a new teaser (which still has the old release date) was unveiled, as embedded at the top of the article.

Directed by Coogler with Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” This project is being kept so tightly under wraps that when it was looking for a studio to call home, “executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details.”

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) is producing the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho serves as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer).

Jordan is joined in the cast by Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series).