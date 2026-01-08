Sirāt: Oscar contender survival story gets a new trailer and a February release date

Neon announced today that they will be giving director Oliver Laxe’s survival drama Sirāt a theatrical release in New York (at Film at Lincoln Center and IFC Center) and in Los Angeles (at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre and AMC Burbank 16) on Friday, February 6, with a nationwide rollout to follow in later February. Along with that announcement comes the unveiling of a trailer for the film, which can be seen in the embed above. Sirāt previously had a one-week Academy qualifying run in November.

Accolades

A press release let us know that, “since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize, the film has emerged as one of the most acclaimed international films of the year. Sirāt is nominated for 2 Golden Globes including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Score, and 9 European Film Awards including Best European Film, Best Director, Actor, Screenwriter, Casting Director, Cinematographer, Editor, Production Designer and Sound Designer. The film is also shortlisted in 5 categories for the 2026 Academy Awards including Best International Feature (Spain), Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Music (Original Score) and Best Sound. The movie is also nominated for 4 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards including Film of the Year, Foreign Language Film of the Year, Director of the Year and Technical Achievement for Laia Casanovas in Sound.”

Cast and Synopsis

Directed by Oliver Laxe (Fire Will Come) from a script he crafted with Santiago Fillol, the film has the following synopsis: A father (Sergi López) and his son arrive at a rave deep in the mountains of southern Morocco. They are searching for Mar — daughter and sister — who vanished months ago at one of these endless, sleepless parties. Surrounded by electronic music and a raw, unfamiliar sense of freedom, they hand out her photo again and again. Hope is fading, but they push through and follow a group of ravers heading to one last party in the desert. As they venture deeper into the burning wilderness, the journey forces them to confront their own limits.

López is joined in the cast by Bruno Núñez Arjona, Richard Bellamy, Stefania Gadda, Joshua Liam Henderson, Tonin Janvier, and Jade Oukid.

Sirāt was produced by Domingo Corral, Oliver Laxe, Xavi Font, Pedro Almodóvar, Augustín Almodóvar, Esther Garcia, Oriol Maymo, Mani Mortazavi, and Andrea Queralt. A Spanish and French production, the film tells its story in the Spanish, French, English, and Arabic languages.

