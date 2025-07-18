Sleepaway Camp novelization to be published in August

Slasher movies from the 1980s are my favorite type of movie to watch (after all, Friday the 13th is my favorite film franchise), and ranking highly as one of my favorites from that era is the 1983 classic Sleepaway Camp (watch it HERE). So I’m excited to hear that Encyclopocalypse Publications has teamed with author B.R. Flynn to bring us a Sleepaway Camp novelization that will be available in trade paperback, retro mass market paperback, and Ebook editions as of August 26th. Copies are available for pre-order HERE.

Written and directed by Robert Hiltzik, Sleepaway Camp has the following synopsis: After a terrible boating accident killed her family, shy Angela Baker went to live with her eccentric Aunt Martha and her cousin Ricky. This summer, Martha decides to send them both to Camp Arawak, a place to enjoy the great outdoors. Shortly after their arrival, a series of bizarre and violent “accidents” begin to claim the lives of various campers. Has a dark secret returned from the camp’s past… or will an unspeakable horror end the summer season for all? The film stars Felissa Rose, Mike Kellin, Jonathan Tiersten, Christopher Collet, Paul DeAngelo, Katherine Kamhi, Karen Fields, Desiree Gould, and Robert Earl Jones.

Here’s some information on the novelization from Encyclopocalypse Publications: If you grew up loving the cult classic Sleepaway Camp, you haven’t experienced Camp Arawak like THIS before. B.R. Flynn’s novel goes deeper into Angela Baker’s story, bringing new emotion, new shocks, and a whole new perspective to the legend. Not just a rehash: Dive inside Angela’s mind and trauma for the first time ever. All the iconic kills and twists, plus deeper backstory and emotional stakes. A modern, empathetic take: This is Sleepaway Camp for a new era. Raw, honest, and still as shocking as ever.

Flynn provided this statement: “ As someone who has struggled with issues of gender and identity, the opportunity to shape this classic slasher juggernaut into something that satisfies longtime fans and, hopefully, shows them something new, has left me humbled, elated and, in the end, proud. “

