Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Netflix greenlights Duffer Brothers horror series

While the Duffer brothers work on wrapping up their Netflix series Stranger Things, which is currently in production on its fifth and final season, Netflix has given the greenlight to a horror series called Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which is being executive produced by the Duffers.

Created by Haley Z. Boston, who previously worked for Netflix as a writer on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor (and for Prime Video as a writer on Hunters), Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title… It will be interesting to find out just what sort of horrific events are going to end up disrupting this wedding.

The Duffer brothers (Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer) serve as executive producers alongside Hilary Leavitt through their Upside Down Pictures, which has an overall deal with Netflix. Andrea Sperling is another executive producer. Boston will also serve as an executive producer, and is the showrunner. As Deadline notes, it’s quite an impressive accomplishment for Boston to be “showrunner of her own passion-project series at the age of 29.”

The Duffers provided the following statement: “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.

Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP, Scripted Series (US & Canada) added: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision.

Does Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen sound interesting to you, and are you looking forward to seeing what else we’re going to be getting from the Duffer brothers now that Stranger Things is coming to an end? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

