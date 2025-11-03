Sorority Shark Attack sends a genetically enhanced shark after college girls and Revenge of the Nerds’ Robert Carradine

There are a whole lot of shark thrillers coming our way at any given time – and one newly wrapped shark thriller called Sorority Shark Attack has managed to catch my attention by having Robert Carradine of Revenge of the Nerds fame in the cast! There’s a teaser trailer for the film online, but it doesn’t feature any of the cast members other than the genetically enhanced shark. You can watch it in the embed above.

Filmed on location at Rice Lake, which is just south of Peterborough, Ontario, Sorority Shark Attack promises (according to a press release) “a thrilling and hilarious cinematic experience for film fans, horror enthusiasts, and movie lovers alike.” The film tells the outrageous tale of a group of resourceful university students who must band together to protect their Canadian cabin getaway from a terrifying threat: a genetically modified bull shark. This aquatic apex predator, far from its natural habitat, brings a whole new meaning to “cabin fever.”

David Langlois, “whose extensive experience in the horror and comedy genres ensures a seamless fusion of scares and laughs,” was at the helm, working from a screenplay by Bill Dever, who is “known for his sharp wit and genre-bending storytelling.” The press release tells us that Dever’s script “expertly blends the thrills of a classic creature feature with the comedic sensibilities of a college romp, creating a unique and entertaining cinematic experience. Langlois’s vision brings Dever’s script to life, creating a visually stunning and engaging film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats – and laughing all the way.” Well, I certainly hope the movie will be just as fun as this press release would like us to believe.

Langlois provided the following statement: “ We’re incredibly excited to have wrapped production on Sorority Shark Attack. The cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into this project, and we believe we’ve created something truly special. Get ready for a wild ride filled with thrills, chills, and plenty of laughs. “

Robert Carradine is joined in the cast by Kate Mayhew (#Float), Marc Rico Ludwig (Murderfest), Paul Matte (I Accidentally Married a Billionaire), Bailey Antzis (The Haunted Museum), Lee J. Poichuk (Midnight Harvest), Magdalena Barys (Forbidden: Dying for Love), Lambros Bryan Demos (Spoiled by the Billionaire), Daniel Christian Jones (Midnight Boulevard), Nick Mirka (Switched at Death), Vanessa Verdeaux (Fear Thy Neighbor), and newcomers Sarah Ircana, Elle Rose, and Martin Egas.

According to the press release, the production team “employed practical effects and cutting-edge CGI to create a believable and terrifying shark, ensuring that the film delivers on its promise of high-octane horror.” Sorority Shark Attack is currently in post-production, aiming for a 2026 release.

Are you interested in this Robert Carradine shark thriller? Share your thoughts on Sorority Shark Attack by leaving a comment below.