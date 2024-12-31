Strange Days (1995) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, a cool moment from The Crow, a memorable shark attack from Jaws 2, a creepy moment from Lost Highway, the climactic factory chase sequence from Child’s Play 2, and the “Stigmata Martyr” dance scene from Night of the Demons, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series – and ringing in the New Year – with a look at the opening sequence from the 1995 sci-fi thriller Strange Days ! You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow from a screenplay by James Cameron and Jay Cocks, Strange Days has the following synopsis: Former policeman Lenny Nero has moved into a more lucrative trade: the illegal sale of virtual reality-like recordings that allow users to experience the emotions and past experiences of others. While the bootlegs typically contain tawdry incidents, Nero is shocked when he receives one showing a murder. He enlists a friend, bodyguard Mace, to help find the killer — and the two soon stumble upon a vast conspiracy involving the police force Nero once worked for.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Angela Bassett, Juliette Lewis, Tom Sizemore, Michael Wincott, Vincent D’Onofrio, Glenn Plummer, Brigitte Bako, Richard Edson, William Fichtner, Josef Sommer, Nicky Katt, Michael Jace, and Louise Lecavalier.

Are you a fan of Strange Days? What did you think of this best scene video? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and if this isn’t what you would have picked as the best scene, let us know which scene you think is the best one in the movie.

Two of the previous episodes of The Best Scene can be seen below. To see more of our shows, click over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!