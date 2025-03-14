Rumor: Jenna Ortega, Taylor Russell to star in Single White Female reboot?

Last week, Taylor Russell (Bones and All) signed on to co-star in the Amazon MGM reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair, a project that Michael B. Jordan has been attached to for nine years. Now, industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that Russell is in talks to star in another reboot that has been in the works for years, an update of the 1992 thriller Single White Female . Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) is also reportedly in talks to star in the film, which is set up at Sony and 3000 Pictures.

As Sneider notes, “Obviously, the title would likely change, as Ortega and Russell are women of color, and neither identifies as white.” Maybe they’ll just drop the middle out and call it Single Female.

Directed by Barbet Schroeder from a screenplay by Don Roos, the ’92 film was based on the novel SWF Seeks Same by John Lutz. Here’s the synopsis: Having recently split from fiancé, Allison Jones welcomes new roommate Hedra Carlson. The young women quickly form a bond, but as Allison starts to rethink her engagement, Hedra grows jealous and hostile. As Allison learns new details about her roommate’s life, Hedra gets violent in her efforts to get Sam out of the picture. With Hedra turning more menacing by the minute, Allison finally understands what she’s up against. Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh starred.

More than eight years have passed since we heard that a TV series based on Single White Female was in the works at NBC, but that show never made it into production. So the plan has changed and Sony is looking to make another movie out of the concept. The original film was made on a budget of $16 million and earned more than $84 million at the box office. Sony previously cashed in on the title with a 2005 direct-to-video sequel called Single White Female 2: The Psycho, starring Kristen Miller and Allison Lange.

What do you think of the idea of Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell starring in a new take on Single White Female? Let us know by leaving a comment below.