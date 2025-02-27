Symbiosis: Janet Montgomery to star in body horror film

For many, Janet Montgomery is best known for her work in television. She played the character Ames in 11 episodes of Human Target, Jennie in 10 episodes of Entourage, Mary Sibley in 36 episodes of Salem, and Dr. Lauren Bloom in 89 episodes of New Amsterdam – but I’m most familiar with her work in two horror films that were released in 2009, The Hills Run Red and Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead. So it’s cool to hear that she’s returning to the world of horror features with her latest project, a body horror film called Symbiosis .

Set to go into production April, Symbiosis will be directed by Mark Heller (The Passage) from a screenplay written by Stephen James Thompson. Set in a remote research station in Scotland, the story centers on a husband-and-wife team working over Christmas as the only two people who can save humanity from an alien parasite — tiny tapeworm creatures which have invaded the bodies of the human race. Isolated and suffocating under the weight of their circumstances, the fault lines of the married couple’s relationship are exposed.

Montgomery told Deadline, “ When I read Symbiosis, I knew I had to be part of this unique story. The intimate exploration of a relationship on the brink set in a dystopian world makes the role of Yulia such a fascinating and complex human story. I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into her. ” Heller added, “ Symbiosis is a psychological horror film that blends an intensely human story with an unsettling sci-fi premise. At its core, it explores the fragility of survival, both in our relationships and as a species, and how, ultimately, the true question of symbiosis may not just lie with otherworldly entities, but in our own ability to coexist. Using cutting edge techniques, I intend to create a feeling of intense claustrophobia in a stripped back setting where performance, atmosphere and tension will take centre stage. Symbiosis will combine the starkness of a classic and visceral body horror with the intimacy and raw emotion of chamber drama. As a story of isolation, emotional truth, fear and hope, this is a film that dares to ask difficult questions. From our fear of the unknown to the deeply unsettling possibility that what we consider to be parasitic may, in fact, be something far more complex and necessary to our survival. “

1185 Films founder Nick Franco is producing the film with New Page Entertainment founder Giuliano Papadia, the former CEO of BlackBox Multimedia. Gareth Jones serves as an executive producer.

Does Symbiosis sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Janet Montgomery body horror project by leaving a comment below.