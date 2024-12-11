Yellowstone spins-off with Rip and Beth after Taylor Sheridan gets behind the camera to direct the super-sized season finale of Yellowstone

Now that Yellowstone has come to an end, two characters that are now officially slated to continue are Rip and Beth. It wasn’t long ago that Cole Hauser stated that he hopes to spin the two off into their own show when he said, “You can go on forever about these two. There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.” According to Deadline, Hauser and Kelly Reilly have just signed deals to appear in a Rip and Beth spin-off just ahead of the Yellowstone‘s finale.

Even with this season featuring way less John Dutton, the Yellowstone finale is a big one that puts a close to five years with the Dutton clan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sixth and final episode of the season is being described as “a special season finale event and airs at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.” And the series creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is sitting in the director’s chair himself for this super-sized episode. The finale airs on December 15 and is titled “Life Is A Promise.” The episode will run for one hour and 26 minutes and sports a logline that reads, “The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is revealed.”

Our Alex Maidy really enjoyed season 5 part 2, as he says in his review, “The mid-season premiere was written by Taylor Sheridan, who manages the smaller, quieter elements that have always made Yellowstone intriguing to watch between murder scenes, backstabbing, and intrigue. For anyone who does not work on a ranch or in the wide expanses of America, there is a romantic element of cowboy life that Yellowstone beautifully displays. Taylor Sheridan also never lets us forget that the privilege of living the way most Americans do comes on the backs of men like Rip, Lloyd, and the others who work the Dutton Ranch.”