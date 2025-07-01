Crossing the line was just the beginning in the new trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Prime Video has revealed the new trailer for the upcoming The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which will contain seven episodes. The premiere date has been announced, and the Taylor Kitsch series is set to release the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 27, exclusively on Prime Video. Then, new episodes will follow weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 24. The new season is an origin tale and looks to be switching focus to Kitsch, with star Chris Pratt now in a supporting role. Tom Hopper also stars as Raife Hastings, and joining them this season is Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry, Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, Jared Shaw as Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers, and more.

The press release for Dark Wolf reads,

Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows “Ben Edwards” throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as “James Reece.”

“Digging into Ben’s origin with Dark Wolf was a blast. This season goes even deeper—there’s more grit, more heart, and a lot more on the line. It’s raw, it’s honest, and it really lets you see the heart of who he is. I have so much respect for the military and SEAL community and loved showing their brotherhood, the things you fight to hold onto, and just letting it all play out. I think fans are going to have a great time with it,” said Taylor Kitsch, Executive Producer and star of Dark Wolf.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is executive produced by Taylor Kitsch alongside Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, and technical advisor Jared Shaw, as well as Emmy-winning (Shōgun) pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC and Civic Center Media.



