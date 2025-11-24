The All-Nighter: Austin North stars in adventure horror film set at summer camp in 2003

After making multiple short films, Burton Chaikin of BHCFilms, who served as an associate producer on The Late Show with James Corden between 2016 and 2023, has made his feature directorial debut with The All-Nighter , a coming-of-age adventure horror film inspired by the summers he spent at overnight camp growing up. The cast he assembled for the film includes Austin North (Outer Banks), Brady Hepner (The Holdovers), Danielle Rose Russell (Legacies), Pedro Henrique (The Bear), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Rob Raco (Riverdale), Happy Anderson (Mindhunter), Cedric Joe (Women of the Movement), Zaria (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Maximo Salas (Runarounds), Juliette Audrey (He’s Watching), and Rosie McDonald (Happy Gilmore 2).

Shot in late summer in upstate New York, The All-Nighter is currently in post-production, aiming for a summer 2026 release.

Deadline reports that the film has the following logline: On the final night at Camp Redwood in the summer of 2003, the oldest campers set out on an exhilarating all-night treasure hunt, which they’ve been looking forward to their whole camping careers–but as their beloved counselors begin to disappear for real, the ‘game’ escalates into a perilous situation that endangers not only their camp but also their friendship and youthful innocence.

Chaikin is producing The All-Nighter with Anthony Ramón Soto of Casavia Productions, Rachel Sacks of Waverly Road, and Leo Milano and Brent Madison of Bad Little Thing. Kyle Anderson, who previously co-wrote the 2024 thriller Crossword and co-created the TV series Blurred, wrote the screenplay.

That’s all we have to go on so far, but I was sold on this project as soon as I saw that it’s a horror film that takes place at a summer camp. Friday the 13th is my favorite franchise and I have a lot of love for movies like Sleepaway Camp, Madman, The Burning, etc., so I’m always happy to watch more horror movies that take place in a summer camp setting. The fact that it’s set in the past rather than modern day makes it all the more appealing.

Does The All-Nighter sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Image courtesy of Deadline