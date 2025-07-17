The Amateur Takes Us To Spy School!

Having a memorable trailer or TV spots can really help a film get to that next level and into memorable territory. I’m pretty sure no one will be able to see a rooftop pool without thinking of a certain scene from The Amateur. Even if you can’t immediately recall the film, all it takes is saying “The one with the glass pool that breaks,” and you instantly know it. I was a big fan of the film when I reviewed it back in April, and have been happy to see that others have connected to it as well.

I was fortunate enough to go out to Washington DC for “Spy Training” in support of The Amateur‘s Home Video/Streaming release. Now, the unfortunate aspect of this was that I got deathly sick the moment I arrived, was only able to participate in about 90 minutes of the activities, before having a miserable time that eventually landed me in the hospital for four days. Not exactly the most ideal work trip, but they could not have been kinder and more understanding during this whole ordeal. Shout-out to Caitlin McKinley and Isabella Brock for being absolute rock stars and getting me the footage that you can see above, which shows the incredible Spy Museum in Washington, DC. Despite being near death, it was a lot of fun and was so cool to see some movie props from various spy movies up close. Here’s hoping props from The Amateur become a staple of the museum (and that we get a sequel!).

THE AMATEUR is now available on digital, 4K and Blu-ray and premieres on HULU today!

Here are some cool pics we snapped of a few of the displays at the museum.