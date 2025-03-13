The Arrow and Lance revisit the 1994 Edward Furlong horror film Brainscan

A few years ago, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek dug into the under-valued ’90s horror classic Brainscan (watch it HERE) with an episode of the Black Sheep series (the video can be seen at THIS LINK). Now, Lance and John “The Arrow” Fallon have decided to revisit Brainscan for an episode of their show Lance and Arrow at the Movies – and to find out what they had to say about the movie, watch the video embedded above!

Here’s what Lance and Arrow at the Movies is all about: Join hosts The Arrow and Lance as they engage in colorful debates about old and recent genre films. With a vibe that’s both groovy and a little rough around the edges, we’re here to talk shop with a whole lot of passion.

Directed by John Flynn (Rolling Thunder) from a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven) that was based on a story by Brian Owens (Happy Hell Night), Brainscan has the following synopsis: Horror films and computer games fascinate teenager Michael, and a CD-ROM that portrays murder from the killer’s point of view combines these interests. The first time Michael plays it, he kills a stranger and cuts off a foot, thinking the events take place in virtual reality. But the next day Michael finds a foot in his refrigerator, and cyber-ghoul Trickster emerges from the program and forces him to keep playing — and to continue committing violent crimes.

The film stars Edward Furlong (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Frank Langella (Masters of the Universe), Amy Hargreaves (Super Dark Times), and Jamie Marsh (The Forest Hills), with T. Ryder Smith (The Penguin) as the goofball character known as The Trickster.

Are you a fan of Brainscan? Check out this episode of Lance and Arrow at the Movies, then let us know what you think of the movie by leaving a comment below.

