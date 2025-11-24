The Autopsy of Albert Kemper: Alexandra Shipp, Eric Stoltz, and David Howard Thornton star in psychological horror film

Filming is currently underway in Minnesota on the psychological horror film The Autopsy of Albert Kemper , which was inspired by an urban legend that circulated about an infamous resident of one of Minnesota’s neighboring states, Wisconsin. The urban legend claimed that when serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was murdered in 1994, authorities handcuffed his body to a gurney for fear that he might “rise again.” Apparently that’s exactly what happens in The Autopsy of Albert Kemper, which replaces Jeffrey Dahmer with a killer named Albert Kemper.

Deadline reports that the film stars Alexandra Shipp (Anyone but You), Eric Stoltz (Pulp Fiction), and David Howard Thornton, who is best known for playing the homicidal Art the Clown in the Terrifier films. Thornton was also recently seen playing killers in Stream and Screamboat, and he’s playing the titular villain in this movie.

Shipp takes on the role of Riley Shaw, a morgue assistant who faces a terrifying night when the body of a notorious serial killer begins to show signs of something beyond death. There’s no word on who Stoltz plays in the film.

Written and directed by David Benullo, The Autopsy of Albert Kemper is being produced by Epic Level Entertainment’s Dana Guerin, John Frank Rosenblum and Tracy Mercer, Mandy June Turpin, and Jim Strader. Benullo made his feature directorial debut with the 2007 horror film Hallowed Ground, and within the last few years he has made the thrillers Hostage House, A Job to Die For, Murder at Blackthorne Manor, Dying for Fame, A Nurse’s Revenge, Lethal Desire, Fatal Identity, Stranger with My Name, and Girl Who Vanished. Clearly, he really likes working in the thriller world.

Sometime in the near future, Thornton is expected to play Art the Clown again in Terrifier 4, which is expected to tell his character’s back story in the first 15 minutes and then build to a “batshit insane” finale. While we wait for that, we’ll have his performance in The Autopsy of Albert Kemper to look forward to.

Does The Autopsy of Albert Kemper sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Alexandra Shipp / Eric Stoltz / David Howard Thornton psychological horror film by leaving a comment below.