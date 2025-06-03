The Barn Part III: retro slasher sequel adds Fright Night’s William Ragsdale to the cast

Eight years have passed since writer/director Justin M. Seaman brought us the 1989-set slasher The Barn (check out my review HERE, get the movie HERE). A sequel has followed in that time, and now Seaman is working on wrapping up the trilogy with a film appropriately titled The Barn Part III . The Barn and The Barn Part II (get that one HERE) featured genre icons like Ari Lehman (who played young Jason Voorhees in the original Friday the 13th), legendary scream queen Linnea Quigley, drive-in critic Joe Bob Briggs, Diana Prince (a.k.a. Darcy the Mail Girl), Troma’s own Lloyd Kaufman, and Hellraiser star Doug Bradley. The Barn Part III is also going to feature some familiar faces, as we’ve previously heard that the cast includes Children of the Corn‘s Courtney Gains and Kelli Maroney of Night of the Comet and Chopping Mall. Felissa Rose of Sleepaway Camp has since been added to the mix, and now it has been announced that William Ragsdale of the 1985 classic Fright Night is also in the cast!

In case you need a reminder, The Barn told the following story: Its Halloween 1989, best friends Sam and Josh are trying to enjoy what’s left of their final Devil’s Night before graduating high school. But trouble arises when the two pals and a group of friends take a detour on their way to a rock concert, finding an old abandoned barn and awakening the evil inside. Now it’s up to Sam and Josh to find a way to protect their friends and defeat the creatures that lurk within “The Barn”.

Here’s the synopsis for The Barn Part II: It’s been three years since Michelle escaped the events in Wheary Falls. However, she is still plagued with the questions of what truly happened to Sam and Josh and the rest of her friends that disappeared on Halloween night. Now in college, Michelle and best friend, Heather are put in charge of the annual Gamma Tau Psi haunted house. Unfortunately for Michelle some uninvited trick or treaters from her past come knocking… and this time they’ve brought their friends…

And this is what they’re telling us about The Barn Part III: Years after the events of The Barn Part II, the group is still left in fear that the evil three might come back to finish the harvest once and for all.

Ragsdale, Rose, Gains, and Maroney are joined in the cast by Jessa Jupiter Flux (Debbie Does Demons), Angel Nichole Bradford (Crackcoon), Kansas Bowling (The Third Saturday in October Part V), Ellie Church (Space Babes from Outer Space), Tristan Olsen (American Flake), Amanda Byrne (Moonshine), Jake McClellan (HeBGB TV), and returning The Barn and The Barn Part II star Mitch Musolino.

Seaman is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote with cinematographer Zane Hershberger. P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson are producing, with Simon Lustenberger and Gareth ‘Slasher Trash’ Morgan serving as executive producers. Coming our way from Nevermore Production Films in association with Blood Moon Pictures, The Barn Part III is currently raising funds with an Indiegogo campaign that has left the initial goal of $25,000 far behind (it currently stands at just under $38,000), and copies are available for purchase through that campaign.

Are you glad to hear that William Ragsdale has joined the cast of The Barn Part III? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.