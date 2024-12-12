The Beauty: Rebecca Hall joins Ryan Murphy FX series based on Image Comics series

Back in September, it was announced that Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Anthony Ramos (Twisters), Ashton Kutcher (That ’70s Show), and Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) are on board to star in The Beauty , the latest show that American Horror Story and Monster co-creator Ryan Murphy has in the works at FX. Now, Variety has broken the news that Rebecca Hall of Godzilla x Kong: New Empire has also joined the cast.

Filming on The Beauty is already underway. FX has given the show an 11 episode order. While the series is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, plot and character details are being kept under wraps. So for now, we can only go by the description of the comic book series to get an idea of what the show is going to be like: Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.

Ryan Murphy has created the TV series adaptation with Matthew Hodgson. Peters, Murphy, Hodgson, Kutcher, Ramos, and Pope are all executive producers on the show, as are Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, and Eric Gitter. The series is being produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy has an overall deal at Disney, which includes 20th Television.

In addition to Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, Rebecca Hall’s acting credits include The Listeners, The Listener, Resurrection, Godzilla vs. Kong, Tales from the Loop, The Night House, Holmes & Watson, Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, The BFG, Christine, The Gift, Transcendence, Iron Man 3, The Awakening, The Town, Frost/Nixon, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Wide Sargasso Sea, among other things.

Does The Beauty sound interesting to you? What do you think of Rebecca Hall joining the cast? Have you read the Image Comics series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.