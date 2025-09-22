Rupert Friend, Kevin Durand, Jaeden Martell join Guillermo del Toro’s The Boy in the Iron Box for Netflix

Key members of The Boy in the Iron Box – based on six-part serialized novel from Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan – have been unveiled, with Rupert Friend, Kevin Durand and Jaeden Martell – all taking on roles in the work set in the aftermath of a plane crash in a remote summit as snow mounts and wolves set in.

The Boy in the Iron Box – which came courtesy of Amazon Original Stories – consists of the following works:

“Falling Down” – “A group of mercenaries on an unsanctioned mission survives a plane crash in whiteout conditions in the Tian Shan mountains. The men are accustomed to danger. Now they’re growing accustomed to fear. Team leader Liev and his band of survivors are stranded in the bitter winds with little hope of rescue—or outlasting the wolves that have scented blood. In the distance is the apparent sanctuary of an abandoned stone fortress. That an ancient bulwark even exists on this forsaken summit is beyond comprehension. So is what lies on the other side of its walls.”

“The Pit and the Box” – “A concealed pit; an iron box, wrapped in chains; a statue of a boy. What unknowns await the anxious, disoriented team in this strange ruin? Night will tell.”

“The Hunted” – “In the wake of an inexplicable disappearance, Liev and his men use their tactical skills to last the night—by going hunting. Following a small, bare footprint in the snow leads only to the realization that someone, or something, is hunting them.”

“Risen” – “Liev’s plan: get his men out of this ancient stone prison, take their chances with the wolves, and descend the summit at first light. But in this snowbound hell, there’s soon to be a frightening new twist to survival.”

“Siege” – “With the morale of the team fraying, Liev makes a vow. He’s not going to leave anyone behind until the last stand is seen through to its cold and bitter end. On this night, it’s Liev who lies in wait to face everything he’s feared. It’s nothing like he expected.”

“Encounter” – “In a stone chamber, the familiar young figure lingers with an unsettling calm. He has a question for Liev: Do you want to stop me? Now, for two merchants of death, each with his own purpose, one last contest lies ahead.”

Behind the camera of The Boy in the Iron Box will be David Prior, who has a history with Guillermo del Toro – who is working in the capacity of producer here – having directed the episode “The Autopsy” of Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix. del Toro’s own relationship with Netflix is only growing, as his adaptation of Frankenstein is set to hit the streamer in November. Chuck Hogan also goes back with del Toro, having co-created the FX series The Strain together by adapting their own trilogy of novels.

Have you read The Boy in the Iron Box? What are you hoping to see in the adaptation?