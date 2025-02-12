The Boys from Brazil: Jeremy Strong, Peter Morgan team for Netflix series adaptation of Ira Levin conspiracy novel

Back in 1976, Rosemary’s Baby and The Stepford Wives author Ira Levin brought the world a conspiracy novel called The Boys from Brazil – and since Levin’s works had previously proven to be the makings of successful film adaptations, it’s no surprise that The Boys from Brazil was quickly turned into a movie. Released in 1978, that feature adaptation of the novel was directed by Franklin J. Schaffner from a screenplay by Heywood Gould and starred Gregory Peck, Laurence Olivier (who received an Oscar nomination for his performance), Steve Guttenberg, and James Mason. That film isn’t quite as popular as Rosemary’s Baby or The Stepford Wives, but it has a strong following – and now Deadline reports that the Netflix streaming service is set to build on that following with a series adaptation of Levin’s novel.

This new take on The Boys from Brazil is being written by Peter Morgan, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Suzanne Mackie of Orchid Pictures, and is set to star Jeremy Strong of Succession, who is currently in the running for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in The Apprentice.

Morgan’s previous credits include the Oscar-nominated screenplays for The Queen and Frost/Nixon. He also created and served as showrunner on the Netflix series The Crown.

The Boys from Brazil will see Strong taking on the role of Lieberman, a famous Nazi hunter who is drawn to investigate a conspiracy spun to him by a young Nazi hunter (played by Steve Guttenberg in the original film). Lieberman is highly skeptical of the young man’s claims that notorious Dr. Josef Mengele is in Paraguay, starting on a diabolical plan to reestablish the Third Reich through a cloning plan put in place after Germany lost World War II. When the young Nazi hunter is killed, Lieberman heads to Paraguay to uncover a truth that turns out to be horrific. Peck played Mengele in the film, and Lieberman is the role Olivier earned his Oscar nomination for.

