James Wan shares an image from the set of The Conjuring: Last Rites

Producer James Wan has shared an image from the set of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is currently filming

The Conjuring film franchise is set to come to an end with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites , which Warner Bros. has scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025 release. We had previously heard that this movie would be filming in the Atlanta, Georgia area, but apparently they’re doing some work across the pond as well, as we also heard that filming was scheduled to take place in London, England from September 10th through October 10th this year. Whatever the schedules and locations may be, The Conjuring: Last Rite is indeed currently in production – which producer James Wan has just proven by sharing an image from the set!

Showing the chairs meant for franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, Wan wrote, “ Always good to see and hang out with old friends. Gonna miss everyone. End of an era. “

We don’t have any plot info on The Conjuring: Last Rites at this time, all we know that the story takes place in the United States in the 1980s. Wilson and Farmiga are back to play paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren again. Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, is at the helm of The Conjuring: Last Rites, working from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Franchise producers James Wan and Peter Safran are producing the film, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott serving as executive producers alongside Hans Ritter.

Wilson and Farmiga have been joined in the cast by Ben Hardy (Love at First Sight) and Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom). Details on the characters they’re playing have not been revealed.

A couple of months ago, industry scooper Daniel Richtman got his hands on these character descriptions from a casting call:

[ CARLY ]

7 to 9 years old, White girl. This character identifies as she/her. She is strong and spirited, youngest sibling, a twin. US accent. We are looking for a child with a deep emotional intelligence and the ability to convey strong emotions. Role for minor: requires no mature content. SIGNIFICANT SUPPORTING ROLE.

[ JASON ]

Man / 24-29 /White / Description: A young man experiencing the birth of his child…SUPPORTING

[ HILARY ]

Female / 24-29 /White. A young woman giving birth…SUPPORTING

Are you looking forward to The Conjuring: Last Rite? Let us know by leaving a comment below.