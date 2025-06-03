The Dark Tower: TV series adaptation of Stephen King epic is “constantly in the works”

Once set up at Netflix, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s production company Intrepid Pictures now has an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon MGM Studios – and one of the shows they’re working on for Prime Video is Flanagan’s dream project, a series adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower novels. This project was officially announced two and a half years ago… and during an interview with ComicBook.com, Flanagan took a moment to assure fans that it’s still in the works. It’s “constantly in the works.”

We previously heard that Intrepid was able to get the Dark Tower rights because Flanagan sent Stephen King “ a very, very detailed outline of what I wanted to do with it. And it was in response to that, that he gave us the rights. A project like this, I wouldn’t want to be involved in it at all If we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material, but he’s been very, very supportive and very excited about what we’d like to do with it. “

Flanagan has said he envisions The Dark Tower story playing out over the course of five seasons, so here’s hoping that he’ll not only be able to get a first season of the show made, but also that he’ll be able to continue through the remaining four seasons worth of story. He has also said that the five seasons could be followed by two feature films, but he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself. The focus right now is on getting the series up and running. Many of Stephen King’s stories and novels are connected to The Dark Tower in some way, but the Dark Tower series itself consists of The Gunslinger, The Drawing of the Three, The Waste Lands, Wizard and Glass, The Wind Through the Keyhole, Wolves of the Calla, Song of Susannah, The Dark Tower, and the short story The Little Sisters of Eluria.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Flanagan said, “ It’s not that I’ve put it down. It’s just that the thing is so big, it’s like building an oil tanker. We’ve been moving it forward this whole time. It’s just, that’s how big it is. It’s constantly in the works, and you better believe as often as you guys may want to ask about it, Stephen King is asking me about it more, and I’m not gonna let him down. ” A few months ago, King confirmed that he has seen scripts for the show and it’s “just perfect.”

While we wait for The Dark Tower to make it into production, Flanagan has been working on other King adaptations: The Life of Chuck reaches theatres on June 6th and an eight-episode adaptation of Carrie is about to start filming. He also wrote the initial screenplay for the upcoming film based on the DC Comics character Clayface.

Are you looking forward to Mike Flanagan’s take on The Dark Tower? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.