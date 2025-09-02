Horror Movie News

The Descent director has a “few ideas” for a prequel as the original celebrates its 20th anniversary

Posted 3 hours ago
If you’d like to feel old, how about this: The Descent was released 20 years ago. That’s right, Neil Marshall‘s horror flick is officially two decades old. The film was followed by a sequel in 2009, but Marshall was only involved as an executive producer. However, we could return to the caves as Marshall told Metro that he has a “few ideas” for a prequel to The Descent.

I can definitely see it happening,” Marshall said of another Descent movie. “It’s something I think would be good to wrap up the story. So many other franchises have been exploited over the years, but nothing has really happened with The Descent.

Marshall continued, “I’ve got a few ideas. The trend seems to be prequels. I was always interested in finding out what happened to the miners who went down with the cave first.

The Descent (2005) – WTF Happened to This Horror Movie?

The Descent follows six friends who reunite for a caving expedition after a tragic accident. Their adventures soon go horribly wrong when a collapse traps them deep underground, and they find themselves pursued by bloodthirsty creatures. As their friendships deteriorate, they find themselves in a desperate struggle to survive the creatures and each other.

To this day, the film is still pretty terrifying. The cave-dwelling creatures are brutal and seemingly appear behind every shadow. As for the sequel, it had enough gore and frights to satisfy, but wasn’t nearly as effective as the first. When asked about the sequel years later, Marshall said it was “totally unnecessary. The first film resolves itself, whichever ending you choose. It wraps it up in a way that was bleak, whichever way you cut it. The second film began and it didn’t pick up from either ending.

A brand-new 4K restoration of The Descent recently premiered at FrightFest in London, so hopefully we’ll get a physical media release at some point in the future.

Would you like to see a prequel to The Descent?

Source: Metro
