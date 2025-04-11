The House of Last Resort: Michael B. Jordan developing horror novel adaptation

Author Christopher Golden has a lot of novels to his name, both originals and books that he was hired to write about established characters, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Daredevil, the Justice League, Alien, Predator, the X-Men, King Kong, etc. He wrote and directed the podcast series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story with Amber Benson and did work on the screenplays for the 2019 Hellboy and Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Just last week, we learned that Scott Derrickson is set to direct a film adaptation of Golden’s novel Road of Bones – and now, Deadline reports that Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society is developing a film adaptation another Golden novel, The House of Last Resort .

Golden will write the script for the film and produce it alongside Pete Donaldson of Donaldson Media and Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society.

Published by St. Martin’s Press, The House of Last Resort follows a young American couple who relocate to a Sicilian hill town, where the mayor is selling abandoned homes to foreigners for a single Euro in an effort to revitalize the faltering community, in a move reflective of a recent real-life trend in Italy and other countries. Soon, they learn their new home has walled-up catacombs beneath it, whispers in its walls, and a dark history. Here’s the full description of the novel: Across Italy there are many half-empty towns, nearly abandoned by those who migrate to the coast or to cities. The beautiful, crumbling hilltop town of Becchina is among them, but its mayor has taken drastic measures to rebuild―selling abandoned homes to anyone in the world for a single Euro, as long as the buyer promises to live there for at least five years. It’s a no-brainer for American couple Tommy and Kate Puglisi. Both work remotely, and Becchina is the home of Tommy’s grandparents, his closest living relatives. It feels like a romantic adventure, an opportunity the young couple would be crazy not to seize. But from the moment they move in, they both feel a shadow has fallen on them. Tommy’s grandmother is furious, even a little frightened, when she realizes which house they’ve bought. There are rooms in an annex at the back of the house that they didn’t know were there. The place makes strange noises at night, locked doors are suddenly open, and when they go to a family gathering, they’re certain people are whispering about them, and about their house, which one neighbor refers to as The House of Last Resort. Soon, they learn that the home was owned for generations by the Church, but the real secret, and the true dread, is unlocked when they finally learn what the priests were doing in this house for all those long years…and how many people died in the strange chapel inside. While down in the catacombs beneath Becchina…something stirs.

I haven’t read the book, but that sounds like a great set-up for some horror to me!

What do you think of Michael B. Jordan developing a film adaptation of Christopher Golden’s The House of Last Resort? Let us know by leaving a comment below.