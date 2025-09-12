The Hunting Wives renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Netflix announced today that The Hunting Wives has been renewed for season 2. Despite only being available in the US, the drama series has been a big success for the streaming service, amassing over 20M views during its first five weeks of release.

“ I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook, ” said creator/writer/showrunner Rebecca Cutter. The series was originally produced for Starz before Netflix picked it up, but the second season will be released as a Netflix-branded series in all countries where the streaming service is available.

Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a young wife and mother who moves to the small Texas town of Maple Brook, where she’s drawn into the glamorous, dangerous world of a socialite named Margo (Malin Akerman) and her elite clique, the Hunting Wives. But as Sophie grows closer to Margo, she becomes swept up in a web of obsession, secrets, and ultimately, murder.

The second season will be a continuation of the storyline with Sophie and Margo on the outs, but soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted? In addition to Snow and Akerman, the series also stars Jamie Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier.