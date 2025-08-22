MGM+ re-awakens in The Institute for season two renewal

Ahead of the season one finale of The Institute, MGM+ has announced that the Stephen King adaptation has been renewed for a sophomore outing.

In a joint statement, The Institute showrunner Benjamin Cavell and director Jack Bender said, “We’ve been so gratified by the response to our first season, which is a testament to the dedication of our fantastic cast and crew. We’re thrilled that Michael Wright and everyone at MGM have enabled us to continue Stephen’s powerful and timely story. From this project’s inception, we’ve felt there would be much more story to tell as our brilliant characters continue to navigate their way through the dangers of the world they’re facing.”

For those who have yet to check out The Institute or read King’s 2019 book, it tells of teenager Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who awakens one day in a special facility and finds himself surrounded by others who have special abilities. And it’s only a matter of time before his story intersects with Tim Jamieson’s (Ben Barnes), a former police officer looking to get a fresh start. In addition to Freeman and Barnes, season one also featured Mary-Louise Parker, Simone Miller, Fionn Lair, Jane Luk, and Jason Diaz. A cast for season two did not accompany the announcement.

MGM+ is truly going all-in on The Institute, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering they say it had the best-ever premiere for one of their original shows. We all also had a feeling this was coming, as ahead of the show’s debut, as Cavell said that a second season was part of the plan from the get-go, especially since the ending of King’s book teases a grander plot.

Despite the support, reviews have by and large been middling, with our own Alex Maidy giving it a 6/10, saying it suffered from some of Stephen King’s common shortcomings and failing to be as scary as another MGM+ original, From.

Season one of The Institute premiered earlier this summer, with the conclusion set for August 24th.

Are you a fan of The Institute? What do you expect to see when the second season finally arrives?