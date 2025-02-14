The Pitt: Noah Wyle’s acclaimed medical drama has been renewed for season 2 by Max

Max has renewed The Pitt for a second season. The critically acclaimed medical drama stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch and realistically examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

“ We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of THE PITT and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season, ” said The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer John Wells, and Wyle.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, added, “ It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace THE PITT as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room. Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season. “

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks, also chimed in: “ From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, THE PITT is truly a masterclass in storytelling — and it’s all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department. John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so. “

Despite its success, The Pitt has faced some legal trouble. The widow of the late Michael Crichton has filed a lawsuit alleging that The Pitt is nothing more than an unauthorized reboot of ER, which Crichton created.