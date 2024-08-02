The Red trailer: Tess Haubrich, Michael Biehn zombie kangaroo horror film gets an October release

Radioactive is set to give the horror comedy The Red , a feature expansion of director Ryan Coonan’s 2014 short film Waterborne, a theatrical release across Australia and New Zealand on October 31st, with a press release also promising that the film will arrive in the United States sometime during “the spooky season.” We don’t have a date for any releases outside Australia and New Zealand, but we do have a trailer for the film, and you can check that out in the embed above.

At the heart of The Red is Rippy, the giant Zombie Kangaroo. “Rippy is your average bloke by day, and a terrifying Zombie Kangaroo by night.” Rippy is joined in the cast by Tess Haubrich (Wolf Creek season 2), Angie Milliken (MDA), and Michael Biehn (The Terminator), with Haubrich taking on the role of young police officer Maddy, who is determined to live up to her deceased father’s legacy. Her courage is put to the test when locals are found brutally ripped to shreds by the zombie kangaroo. As the undead beast leaves a trail of carnage, Maddy, with the help of her eccentric uncle Schmitty (Michael Biehn) and resilient aunt Donna (Angie Milliken), must embark on a high-stakes battle to save the town.

Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road) is also in the cast. It’s worth noting that Haubrich and Biehn are both Alien franchise alums, as Haubrich had a role in Alien: Covenant and Biehn was, of course, in Aliens.

Coonan wrote the screenplay for The Red with Richard Barcaricchio, who was also his co-writer on Waterborne. Barcaricchio is producing the film with Judd Tilyard and Liz Tomkins of Dicentium Films and Jessica Butland of Radioactive Pictures. Brett Thornquest and Steven Matusko of Eclectik Vision are co-producing, while James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of the sales firm Amp serve as executive producers. Toby Barron is providing the creature effects.

Butland provided the following statement: “ This film is a wild ride from start to finish, delivering everything creature feature fans would expect from such an outrageous concept! It also delivers for mainstream audiences with its throwback to classic Aussie slang and pop culture. “

Coonan lets us know, “ The Red is a horror comedy film influenced by classic creature features such as The Thing, An American Werewolf in London, Jaws, and Razorback. “

What did you think of the trailer for The Red? Are you looking forward to this zombie kangaroo movie?