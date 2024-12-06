The Saviors: Adam Scott, Danielle Deadwyler star in darkly comedic thriller

Adam Scott (Severance) and Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) have the lead roles in the darkly comedic thriller The Saviors , which is currently filming in Los Angeles. Kevin Hamedani, who previously directed ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction and Junk, is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Travis Betz. This one was was featured on the Blacklist way back in 2018, so it’s good to see it finally going into production.

The story centers on a suburban couple whose life spirals out of control when they rent their garage to mysterious tenants .

Matt Smith and Dan Gedman are financing and producing The Saviors under their new shingle of Highway 10. Adam Scott and Naomi Scott are producing for Great Scott Productions, while Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza do the same for Invention Studios, and Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant produce for Amasia Entertainment. Deadwyler is an executive producer, as are Alyssa Roehrenbeck and Josh Sathre.

Smith and Gedman provided the following statement to Variety: “ Kevin and Travis’ remarkable script is emblematic of the type of film we aim to make at Highway 10 – a compelling mystery with timely themes and unexpected humor. We were passionate that The Saviors would be our new company’s debut feature. Adam and Danielle are both incredible performers, and we are so excited to have them leading this bold and thought-provoking film. “

Weinstock added, “ We at Invention are proud – and not embarrassed – to have been producing The Saviors with Kevin and his co-writer Travis and trying to get it made for more than seven years now, before this spectacular cast came together and made us look maybe a little less crazy. The best and boldest things take time, effort, and even exhaustion, especially in these skittish and downsized times; and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see such a brave and all-out awesome movie come to life thanks to the brilliance of Adam and Danielle and this phenomenal creative team. “

And the Scotts had this to say: “ We couldn’t be more excited to finally get to make this bold, entertaining movie with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler and visionary filmmaker Kevin Hamedani. Kevin’s take is wholly unique and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world. “

Does The Saviors sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this darkly comedic Adam Scott / Danielle Deadwyler thriller by leaving a comment below.