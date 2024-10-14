The Dead List shares scripts for unmade Shining prequel, unmade Halloween sequel, and more!

There’s the Black List, an annual survey of Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays that has been going on for nearly twenty years. For the last fifteen years, we’ve had the Blood List, a survey of unproduced thriller and horror scripts voted upon by industry professionals. In 2022, a website called the Stunt List was launched, “created as an artistic home to encourage writers to showcase their unique and original voices.” And last year, the Stunt List shared their first Dead List, a collection of “market-ready original horror screenplays.” The Dead List is back this year with 50 market-ready horror scripts, and you can check it out HERE… and to spice things up, this year’s Dead List also features three “guest scripts.” The first of these guest scripts is The Overlook Hotel , a feature-length prequel to Stephen King’s The Shining that was written by former The Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara. Next up is Halloween: Asylum , an unproduced Halloween sequel that was crafted by Matt Venne (Stephen King’s Bag of Bones) and Saw X writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. The third guest script is Candy , an original action thriller screenplay by Todd Farmer, writer of Jason X, My Bloody Valentine 3D, and Drive Angry.

The Overlook Hotel has the following logline: Set in the early 1900s, this prequel to The Shining follows Bob T. Watson as he travels with his family to the Rocky Mountains to build the grandest hotel the world has ever seen, only to be greeted with one harrowing tragedy after another. This script for The Overlook Hotel was written by Glen Mazzara based on “Before the Play” by Stephen King, and was previously set to be directed by Mark Romanek. You can read the script at THIS LINK.

Here’s the Halloween: Asylum logline: After Michael Myers escapes death during a botched execution, one of his survivors must confront her darkest fears and fight for her life when the Shape hunts her down in the locked-down prison. And HERE is where you can read the script.

The Candy description: Vibe Check: Imagine John Wick with a stripper — a blood-soaked revenge flick in the vein of Taken, but with a female lead. Logline: While attempting to save her friend from kidnappers, an exotic dancer stumbles onto a sex trafficking ring and starts to eliminate them one-by-one using hammers, screwdrivers, ninja stars, and some trusty duct tape. The script can be found HERE.

