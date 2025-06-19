The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming back to theatres in August

Fifty-two years ago, director Tobe Hooper and his cast and crew spent a blisteringly hot Texas summer working to bring us one of the greatest horror films ever made, the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE)… and to celebrate the fifty-first anniversary of the release of the film, Dark Sky Films and Fathom Events are teaming up to bring it back to theatres! A 4K restoration of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be coming to the big screen on August 18th. The perfect date, since the events of the film take place on August 18, 1973.

Directed by Hooper from a script he wrote with Kim Henkel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has the following synopsis: When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape. The film stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Jim Siedow, Edwin Neal, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Allen Danziger, John Dugan, and Gunnar Hansen.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting note that this year’s August 18 screenings will be accompanied by an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary Chain Reactions.

Dark Sky Executive Vice President Justin DiPietro provided the following statement: “ Few films have left such an indelible mark on the horror genre and popular culture as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. We are proud to celebrate its legacy with Fathom Entertainment and give audiences the chance to experience this landmark film together, in theatres. ” Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt added, “ With a 4K restoration and an exclusive new look at Chain Reactions, August 18 will be a day of celebration for fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Horror has long been a staple in the wide array of classic and genre-based theatrical movies Fathom brings to audiences nationwide, and Texas Chain Saw Day will be a cinematic experience like no other. “

