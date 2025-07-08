The Toxic Avenger remake to have a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Fans have been waiting a long time to see writer/director Macon Blair’s remake of the Troma cult classic The Toxic Avenger (watch it HERE), which wrapped filming way back in 2021 and unveiled a teaser trailer near the end of 2023, around the time it had its world premiere screening – but we won’t have to wait much longer. At the start of the year, it was announced that Cineverse had acquired the distribution rights with the intention of giving the film a wide release, and we’ve since learned that they’re aiming for an August 29th theatrical release. Before we reach that date, it has been revealed that Toxie is going to be oozing his way into San Diego Comic-Con for a Hall H panel that’s scheduled to take place from 5:30PM – 6:30PM on Thursday, July 24th!

Three years ago, the Motion Picture Association ratings boards gave the film an R rating for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity”… but never mind all that. The Toxic Avenger remake is being released unrated (so, presumably, anything that was cut for the R rating has been put back in).

Blair’s version of The Toxic Avenger centers on Winston Gooze, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power hungry employer refuses to pay for. After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him .

Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze and is joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon as villainous corporate overlord Bob Garbinger; Elijah Wood as Bob’s brother Fritz Garbinger, who is described as “sort of Riff Raff from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the Danny DeVito Penguin mixed together”; Taylour Paige as investigative reporter / vigilante detective JJ Doherty; Jacob Tremblay as Winston’s stepson Wade; Jonny Coyne as a “shadowy criminal figure”; Sarah Niles as a “corrupt city official”; Julia Davis as an unspecified character; and Blair as a guy named Dennis.

Dinklage doesn’t physically play Toxie. Instead, Luisa Guerreiro, an actor and movement artist, provides the physical performance of Toxie underneath the makeup and costume. Dinklage does still provide the character’s voice after Winston becomes Toxie.

The Toxic Avenger remake was filmed in Bulgaria. Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz produced with Legendary Entertainment.

Here’s the information on the Hall H panel: Get ready for mayhem, mutants, and mop justice! Be among the first to dive into the wild world of The Toxic Avenger — the UNRATED, no-holds-barred reimagining of the cult classic from Troma Entertainment. Join writer & director Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), iconic Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, and an all-star cast including Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones“), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola) for an unforgettable panel. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive insights, and join a live Q&A. This is one toxic takeover you don’t want to miss! Hall H . A press release promises there will be “ exclusive clips from the film, limited-edition swag for attendees, and behind-the-scenes chaos with the cast and creators. “

Are you looking forward to The Toxic Avenger remake, and will you be attending the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know by leaving a comment below.