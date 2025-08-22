The Toxic Avengers goes old school with new retro trailer

Do you remember the horror movie trailers from the 1980s? They’re grimy, the sound is lousy and they look like they have peanut butter smudged on them. Well, The Toxic Avenger is embracing that in full force, releasing a new trailer that perfectly mimics that style.

As you can see in the retro-style trailer, those behind it have nailed every aspect of what made the actual trailers on film so damn good and, now, nostalgic. The best part of The Toxic Avenger trailer might be the voiceover, which goes: “Meet Winston Gooze. He’s a 90-pound weakling. Everyone hated Winston. They teased him. They taunted him. They tormented him until he had a horrifying accident and fell into a vat of nuclear waste, transforming Winston into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman strength. Winston became…The Toxic Avenger!” From there, it’s all of the blood and sheer fun that we’ve been waiting years to see.

Unfortunately, we know that this trailer is just a marketing tool for The Toxic Avenger and the movie doesn’t really look like that – although it’s a hell of a lot better than shilling canned water. But if we could all rally behind it enough, maybe we can get an entire cut of The Toxic Avenger that has been given a makeover in this style!

While most of us will be waiting just a little bit longer to see The Toxic Avenger (it comes out on August 29th, just one week after this trailer dropped), a lot of people got their first look back in 2023 when it opened Fantastic Fest. As for our own take, you can read our own Michael Conway’s 8/10 review here.