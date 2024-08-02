M. Night Shyamalan says he’s working on a 4K release of The Village

There are plenty of movies that have yet to receive a high-definition release, but I was somewhat surprised to learn that M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village is one of them. Thankfully, Shyamalan is working to rectify that, telling /Film that The Village will finally be receiving a release on Blu-ray and 4K.

“ A lot of people keep coming up to me on the street [about The Village], ” Shyamalan said. “ I’m on it. Yeah, no, that’s my next thing… That’s interesting that you asked — yeah, I’m literally on it right now to get a 4K release. ” Hopefully, The Sixth Sense, which also doesn’t have a 4K release, will follow The Village.

The Village takes place in a small, desolate town in 19th-century Pennsylvania, where the residents live under strict rules. Most importantly, never leave the village, or the nameless humanoid creatures that inhabit the surrounding woods will kill them. After The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs, it felt like Shyamalan could do no wrong, but the first cracks began to appear with The Village. Although the thriller was a commercial success, it received mixed reviews and was seen as the beginning of a steady decline that lasted nearly a decade. However, the film has received a critical reappraisal over the years, with many placing it among Shyamalan’s best.

Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, is now playing in theaters. Starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill, the film centers on a father and teen daughter attending a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.