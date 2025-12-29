Ryan Coogler’s reboot of The X-Files will have monsters of the week and overarching conspiracy

The TV series The X-Files was known for having two types of episodes throughout each season: there would be standalone “Monster of the Week” episodes featuring strange creatures and/or phenomena, and there would be “Mythology” episodes , which would focus on the overarching alien conspiracy plot. Ryan Coogler is now developing a reboot of The X-Files – and he has confirmed that his take on the show will maintain that mixture of “Monster of the Week” and overarching conspiracy “Mythology” episodes.

Reboot

Three years ago, The X-Files creator Chris Carter spilled the beans during an interview on the show On the Coast, revealing that a reboot of The X-Files was in the works, with Ryan Coogler at the helm. A while back, Coogler confirmed to Last Podcast on the Left, “ I’m working on X-Files. That’s what’s immediately next… I’ve been excited about that one for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary. ” Coogler also said that he has spoken with Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series as Agent Dana Scully, about the project. “ She’s incredible, and fingers-crossed there. When I spoke to her, she was finishing [Tron: Ares] up. But, yeah, but we’re gonna try to make something really great… and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones. ”

Coogler has previously let it be known that he was inspired to make Creed because “ My father was a big Rocky fan. I’ve been watching these movies as long as I can remember, because he was obsessed with them. We would watch Rocky II and he would cry and stand up and cheer at the same spots, every time. ” So when the subject of The X-Files came up during a recent conversation with Variety, he said, “ Like my relationship with Rocky with my dad, The X-Files is one of those things with my mom. My mom means the world to me, so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up. “

Structure

It was during an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Coogler said, “ It wouldn’t be X-Files if we didn’t do both. We intend on having both monsters of the week and also the overarching conspiracy. “

He also reiterated, “ That show is what I used to watch with my mom. It’s one of the most beautiful American television shows ever made, I think. And for me, that’s what it’s all about. It’s like when you, as an artist, try to capture something that you were influenced by, and you make something totally new. Anytime you watch a TV show or movie where there’s a skeptic paired with a believer, and they’re trying to solve a case, like True Detective Season 1, for instance, it comes up so many times. “

Cast?

During an appearance on This Morning earlier this year, Gillian Anderson said (with thanks to Deadline for the transcription) she has talked to Coogler and teased that she could play a part in the reboot / revival. “ I spoke to him, and what I said was, ‘If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me.’ At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time — perhaps. “ A couple of weeks ago, a rumor emerged that Danielle Deadwyler of Till may be in talks to star in the reboot. When Variety asked Coogler if Deadwyler is involved, he laughed and said, “ I can neither confirm or deny. “

