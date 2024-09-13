Those About to Die: Roland Emmerich wants to take inspiration from The Godfather Part II for season 2 of the Ancient Rome series

Although Those About to Die was a success for Peacock, it remains to be seen if we’ll see season 2 of the historical drama, but that hasn’t stopped Roland Emmerich from dreaming about it.

Should Those About to Die return for a second season, Emmerich told THR that he’d like to take a little inspiration from The Godfather Part II and feature dual timelines. “ We hope to do a little bit what Godfather II did, ” Emmerich said, adding that the show would continue the story in the present timeline and explore The Year of the Four Emperors in the flashback timeline. The flashbacks would take place 10 years before the events of the series and begin with the suicide of Emperor Nero (Emmerich is already thinking of who could play the character). This event led to power struggles and rebellions, with Galba, Otho, and Vitellius each being proclaimed Emperor one after another before Vespasian (played by Anthony Hopkins in the series) finally took control.

Those About to Die is “ an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties. ” Although the series wasn’t quite on the same level as something like HBO’s Rome, I did find myself enjoying it as pulpy entertainment. However, the same can’t be said for our own Alex Maidy, who found himself underwhelmed by the series.

“ Those About To Die struggles to balance the historical accuracy of life in 79 A.D. with the complexities and dramatic tension needed for a long-format television series. There are characters in this series worth rooting for and despicable ones you will hate. The violence is explicit, and the action is well-choreographed. But that is all established in the premiere episode and repeated with minimal variation for ten episodes, ” Maidy wrote. “ Those About To Die is one of Peacock’s most visually ambitious projects, and it also says a lot about the limitations put on streaming series these days. I wanted to like Those About To Die but felt bored and underwhelmed. This series asked if I was entertained, and I responded with a big thumbs down. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Would you like to see season 2 of Those About to Die?