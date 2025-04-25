Timecop (1994) Revisited – Sci-Fi Action Movie Review

It’s time for a new episode of our series Revisited , and with this one we’re looking back at a classic sci-fi action movie: Timecop from 1994 (watch it HERE), starring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme. You can hear all about it by checking out the video embedded above.

Directed by Peter Hyams, Timecop was based on a story that Mike Richardson and Mark Verheiden created for the anthology comic book Dark Horse Comics, which shared its name with its publisher. Richardson and Verheiden also wrote the film’s screenplay. Here’s the synopsis: When mankind perfects time travel, the government establishes the Time Enforcement Commission to thwart criminal attempts to alter the timeline. Police officer Walker is recruited by TEC Commander Matuzak, but soon finds his investigation of Senator Aaron McComb being thwarted by elements within the government. When Walker’s wife, Melissa, is attacked, he must travel across time to rescue her and save the future.

Van Damme is joined in the cast by Mia Sara, Ron Silver, Bruce McGill, Gloria Reuben, Scott Bellis, Jason Schombing, Scott Lawrence, Kenneth Welsh, Brad Loree, Kevin McNulty, Gabrielle Rose, Callum Keith Rennie, Steven Lambert, Richard Faraci, and Veena Sood.

Sam Raimi, who also worked with Van Damme on the John Woo-directed film Hard Target, was one of the producers on Timecop.

The Timecop episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Timecop? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!