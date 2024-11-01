Twilight of the Dead: Milla Jovovich to star in George A. Romero’s final zombie movie

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich is preparing to battle the undead once again as Deadline reports that she’s set to star in Twilight of the Dead, which is being billed as the seventh and final installment of George A. Romero’s iconic zombie franchise. Betty Gabriel (Get Out) will also star in the movie, which is set to be directed by Brad Anderson (Session 9).

Twilight of the Dead is set on a tropical island and will “ delve into the dark nature of humanity from the perspective of the last humans on earth who are caught between factions of the undead. ” Romero had been working on the project before he died in 2017, and his wife, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, made sure it would live on. Greg Nicotero, who got his star on Romero’s Day of the Dead, will create the makeup effects, so the undead are in very good hands. The George A. Romero estate is teaming up with Roundtable Entertainment on the project.

In a statement, director Brad Anderson said, “ I see this film in the same way as successful post-apocalyptic thrillers such as I Am Legend, A Quiet Place, The Road, and The Last of Us — genre stories that are as emotional as they are intense. When I first read Twilight of The Dead I teared up at the end. Which is weird for a film of this type. But it has that kind of pull, that combo of horror and heartbreak that I love. “

Suzanne Desrocher-Romero added: “ It is with great pleasure to work with my partners at Roundtable to finally get the last of George A Romero’s the Dead canon out to the fans. It’s what the fans have longed for and with Brad Anderson at the helm it will be sensational! “