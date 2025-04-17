Twisted Metal season 2 gets a July premiere date

When the TV series based on the popular video game franchise Twisted Metal made its premiere on the Peacock streaming service back in July of 2023, it quickly became one of Peacock’s top five original series, racking up 400 million viewing minutes in its first weekend and earning the honor of being the streamer’s “most-binged” premiere. Now, Peacock has revealed that season 2 is scheduled to premiere on July 31st! You can watch the date announcement video in the embed above.

Based on an original take by Deadpool and Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, this adaptation of the Twisted Metal franchise centers on a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck .

Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) stars in the series as John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.” Neve Campbell (Scream) plays a character named Raven, Thomas Haden Church (Wings) is Agent Stone, “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power”; and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is Quiet, “a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe”.

Also in the cast are Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War) and Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley) as buddies Stu and Mike, “the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world, and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters”; Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things) as Tommy, “a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest”; and Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C.) as Quiet’s overprotective brother Loud. AEW wrestler Joe Seanoa, a.k.a Samoa Joe, plays iconic video game character Sweet Tooth, with Will Arnett (Arrested Development) providing the character’s voice.

In addition to the actors mentioned in the first paragraph, another new addition to the cast for Twisted Metal season 2 is Anthony Carrigan of the HBO series Barry, who will be playing the video game character Calypso. Calypso is “ the mysterious, charismatic host and creator of a dangerous demolition derby tournament, who invites all assassins, vigilantes, mercenaries and joyriders to participate. To the winner, he offers the prize of making their greatest wish come true, but with Calypso there’s always a twist. “

Michael Jonathan Smith (who was a writer on Cobra Kai) is the Twisted Metal showrunner. Mackie, Smith, Arnett, Reese, and Wernick executive produce the Twisted Metal series alongside director Kitao Sakurai and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Here’s the info on season 2: Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface. And a note from Smith: The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.

