Victorian Psycho: Maika Monroe, Jason Isaacs, Thomasin McKenzie horror thriller starts filming this week for 2026 release

As 2024 came to an end, we started hearing that Margaret Qualley would be working with Sanctuary director Zachary Wigon again on the psychological horror thriller Victorian Psycho , which was scheduled to start filming six months ago. In late January, Qualley even confirmed that she was working on her British accent in preparation for the film… but then, just days before production was set to begin, Qualley had to drop out. It took a few months, but Wigon was able to find a replacement: Maika Monroe of Longlegs. Now, Deadline reports that filming began in Ireland this week with Monroe in the lead. Bleecker Street has picked up the U.S. distribution rights and project is on track for a nationwide theatrical release in 2026.

Wigon will be directing the film from a screenplay written by author Virginia Feito (Mrs. March), based on her upcoming novel of the same name. Victorian Psycho has the following synopsis: In 1858, a young, eccentric governess named Winifred Notty (Maika Monroe) arrives at the remote gothic manor known as Ensor House. Winifred’s responsibilities include teaching the children table manners and educating them about their family’s history, all whilst hiding her psychopathic tendencies. As Winifred assimilates into life at Ensor House, staff members begin to inexplicably disappear, and the owners of the estate begin to wonder if there is something amiss about their new governess. Thomasin McKenzie, whose previous credits include Old and Last Night in Soho, signed on when Qualley was involved and is still on board to play a nursemaid at Ensor House who befriends the eccentric new Governess. Jason Isaacs of the Harry Potter franchise is also in the cast.

The film is being produced by Dan Kagan under his Traffic. banner, along with Wigon and Sebastien Raybaud of Anton, in association with Anonymous Content. Nick Shumaker and Bard Dorros serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content, along with Feito, and Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson and Miranda King. Anton is providing the funding.

Kent Sanderson, CEO at Bleecker Street, provided the following statement: “ We are proud to partner with this incredible creative team on Victorian Psycho. Zach’s vision is thrilling, and we know every frame will be shocking, unique, and for lack of a better word, cutting. Backing this film continues Bleecker’s mandate of supporting exciting voices and bringing entertaining, impactful films from across all genres to theaters. “

Are you glad to hear that Victorian Psycho has made it into production with Maika Monroe, and that it will get a theatrical release in 2026? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.