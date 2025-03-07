Victorian Psycho may have lost star Margaret Qualley

We’ve been hearing that Margaret Qualley would be working with Sanctuary director Zachary Wigon again on the psychological horror thriller Victorian Psycho , which was scheduled to start filming this month. In late January, Qualley even confirmed that she was working on her British accent in preparation for the film. But now, industry scooper Jeff Sneider reports that Victorian Psycho has lost Qualley just days before it was supposed to go into production. Sneider first dropped this news on the podcast The Hot Mic, then shared it in his The InSneider newsletter as well. Sneider wrote, “I’m not sure why, though it’s possible that a scheduling issue (perhaps with Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars?) prevented her involvement.”

Now we’ll have to wait and see who ends up replacing Qualley as the Victorian Psycho, as Wigon is said to be “scrambling” to find a new star for his film. Sneider added, “I was told that the producers — Traffic and Anton — reached out to Charli XCX as a potential replacement, but from the sound of it, that’s unlikely to happen either.” Just yesterday, we heard that Charli XCX is up for a role, possibly “Jadis, the White Witch,” in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie.

Wigon will be directing the film from a screenplay written by author Virginia Feito (Mrs. March), based on her upcoming novel of the same name. Victorian Psycho has the following synopsis: In 1858, a young, eccentric governess named Winifred Notty (Margaret Qualley) arrives at the remote gothic manor known as Ensor House. Winifred’s responsibilities include teaching the children table manners and educating them about their family’s history, all whilst hiding her psychopathic tendencies. As Winifred assimilates into life at Ensor House, staff members begin to inexplicably disappear, and the owners of the estate begin to wonder if there is something amiss about their new governess. Thomasin McKenzie, whose previous credits include Old and Last Night in Soho, is still attached to play a nursemaid at Ensor House who befriends the eccentric new Governess.

The film is being produced by Dan Kagan under his Traffic. banner, along with Wigon and Sebastien Raybaud, in association with Anonymous Content. Nick Shumaker and Bard Dorros serve as executive producers. Anton is providing the funding and representing international rights, launching sales at the upcoming American Film Market. U.S. rights are co-represented by Anton, UTA Independent Film Group, and CAA Media Finance. A24 has acquired the domestic distribution rights.

When this project was first announced, Wigon provided the following statement: “ As soon as I discovered this thoroughly insane and unforgettable character, I knew I had to introduce moviegoers to Winifred Notty. I am beyond thrilled that the utterly fearless Margaret Qualley will be bringing this complex antihero to vivid life. Virginia Feito’s screenplay is an audacious blend of psychodrama, satire, gore and mystery. With horror aficionado producer Dan Kagan and the support of Anton and Anonymous, I cannot wait to make Victorian Psycho. ” Kagan added, “ From its first few pages to its terrifying ending, Victorian Psycho entirely delivered on its promise of being a ride like nothing I’d read before. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this movie to life with our partners at Anton and Anonymous. ” And Qualley had this to say: “ Working with Zach [Wigon] again feels like a rare gift, and I can’t wait to step into this twisted world he’s created. “

Are you disappointed to hear that Margaret Qualley has stepped away from Victorian Psycho? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.