Violent Night 2 adds Daniela Melchior and Kristen Bell to the cast

A few years ago, Universal Pictures teamed with producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North Productions and director Tommy Wirkola to bring us the highly entertaining, R-rated holiday thriller Violent Night (read our 8/10 review at THIS LINK)… and now, Violent Night 2 is gearing up, aiming for a December 4, 2026 theatrical release. David Harbour will once again play Santa Claus in the sequel, and Deadline reports that he’s being joined in the cast by Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars). Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed.

Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola and screenwriters Patrick Casey and Josh Miller are back for Violent Night 2. While Casey and Miller have stayed busy in recent years by writing each film in the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, they have taken the occasional break from scripting Sonic action to write about Santa Claus taking on bad guys. Violent Night showed what happens when a team of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Miller told Collider, “ The Violent Night movies are not as big budget as the Sonic movies, but we still want this one to feel bigger than the first one. And you don’t want Santa just trapped in a mansion again. ” Casey added, “ Santa’s gonna take his shirt off even more in this one. We know what the people want. We know people are hungry for more of his Viking backstory. David is especially excited about that stuff. “ Miller also told Syfy Wire, “ The first one obviously lived in a Die Hard space. We can’t tease too much (about Violent Night 2), other than we’re trying to bring in a little Western influence. ” Casey mentioned that they have thought about giving the sequel the subtitle Massacre on 34th Street.

