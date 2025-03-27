Watch the Skies trailer: sci-fi film is the first feature to use AI for immersive dubbing

XYZ Films and Flawless have sent us the trailer for the sci-fi adventure film Watch the Skies , a Swedish production that has been dubbed in English for its May 9th theatrical release in North America – and the accompanying press release mainly focuses on the fact that this is “ the world’s first theatrical full-length feature to use AI for immersive dubbing. ” Describing the process as “ AI done right, ” the press release gives information on “ how Flawless is enhancing voice over dubs without replacing human creativity: Filmmaker-Friendly – Collaborated with original filmmakers and cast for the English dub. Immersive Visual Translation – Vubbing tech adds perfectly synced lip movements to traditional dubs—no synthetic audio used. SAG-Aligned & VO-Artist Friendly – Supporting union talent and protecting voiceover jobs. Global Accessibility – Breaking language barriers to bring great films to wider audiences. ” You can get a sample of their work in the trailer embedded above.

There’s also a behind-the-scenes promo that gives a look at how Flawless’ technology “seamlessly integrates the voices of the dubbing actors into the film and makes the characters appear to be speaking English, even though the original film was shot in Swedish,” features testimony from “the filmmakers and original actors on how the technology helped bring their vision to life for English speaking audiences,” and also has members of test audiences confess that they were “amazed to discover that the film was originally presented in Swedish with English subtitles.” You can watch that here:

Coming our way from Crazy Pictures, Watch the Skies is described as being “a thrilling sci-fi adventure that evokes the nostalgia of classics such as E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Here’s the synopsis: A rebellious teenage woman’s father went missing years ago and she believes that he didn’t run away, but was abducted by aliens. She joins forces with a funky UFO club made up of a lovable group of weirdos and rejects. Together, they embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the boundaries of the law and ultimately, our world.

The film stars Inez Dahl Torhaug, Jesper Barkselius, Sara Shirpey, Eva Melander, Håkan Ehn, Isabelle Kyed, Mathias Lithner, and Niklas Kvarnbo Jönsson.

