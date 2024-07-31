We Are Zombies trailer: comedy based on The Zombies That Ate the World coming from Turbo Kid directors RKSS

Trailer: Turbo Kid and Summer of 84 directors RKSS are back with the zombie comedy We Are Zombies, based on The Zombies That Ate the World

Nine years ago, we heard that producer Pierre Spengler was teaming with French comic book publisher Humanoids to bring adaptations of some of their properties to the screen. Spengler got the filmmaking trio of Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell, and Francois Simard, a.k.a. RKSS, to sign on to make the adaptation of Jerry Frissen and Guy Davis’s futuristic zombie spoof The Zombies That Ate the World… and back in 2022, the project finally made it into production under the title We Are Zombies ! The movie is now set to be released through the Screambox streaming service on August 13th – and with that date just a couple weeks away, a trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The story of We Are Zombies is set in a city breeding non-cannibal zombies who are considered “living-impaired.” The offbeat comedic plot follows three slackers looking to earn some easy money who must fight an evil mega-corporation to save their kidnapped grandmother.

The film stars Alexander Nachi (Clash), Megan Peta Hill (Riverdale), and Derek Johns (Moonfall).

We Are Zombies is a collaboration between Christal Film Productions, Full House, a label of Borsalino Productions and Maneki Films, and Humanoids’ European sister company Sparkling, in association with Kinology. Spengler is producing the film for Sparkling. The project is backed by SODEC, Telefilm Canada, Sofitvcine, La Banque Postale Image, Cofimage, refundable tax credit for Québec film and television production, Eurimages, Cofinova, and the Canadian Film and Video Production Tax Credit.

The Zombies That Ate the World has been compared to Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and the works of Judd Apatow. The comic was also praised by the likes of George A. Romero, Joe Dante, and Tobe Hooper. It has the following description: Los Angeles, 2064. In a world where humans have to live along the living dead, a new job opportunity arises: zombie catcher. Karl Neard, his sister Maggie, and his Belgian friend Freddy Merckx, all embrace this “career” in the hope of making easy money. Unfortunately, the job is not that simple: not only are the “dead” still walking, but they also have a terrible stench and an awful sense of humor. As a matter of fact, zombies just don’t care about anything, as their lives are behind them and they now have an eternity to enjoy what is left of the world. Karl and his team will quickly find this fact out as they end up surrounded by all sorts of ghoulish freaks.

RKSS previously directed the films Turbo Kid and Summer of 84.

Are you a fan of The Zombies That Ate the World? Are you interested in seeing a zombie comedy from the makers of Turbo Kid and Summer of 84? Take a look at the We Are Zombies trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.