Weapons website will be hosting a cryptic livestream broadcast next Monday

Barbarian (watch it HERE) writer/director Zach Cregger has assembled a strong cast for his mysterious horror project called Weapons, including Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives)… and we’re going to have the chance to see that cast face the horrors Cregger has conjured up when Weapons reaches theatres on August 8th. There has been some interesting marketing in the build-up to the film’s release, including the unveiling of two hours of security camera footage and a viral marketing website. Now, it has been announced that the website MaybrookMissing.net will be hosting a mysterious livestream broadcast next Monday, June 23rd, at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern.

Here’s the announcement: You’ve been among the first to follow the signs—and now something is about to shift. On June 23rd, we invite you to visit MaybrookMissing.com for a one-time-only livestream that won’t be explained, only experienced. What begins as a cryptic broadcast may become something more. There are rumors of an early glimpse. Of footage. Of something that wasn’t meant to be seen yet. We won’t say much. In fact, we’ll say less. But if you’ve been paying attention, you already know that we will have something special. Be ready. Be curious. And maybe keep the lights on–

Please RSVP to join the Maybrook Missing livestream, June 23rd at 9AM PT/12PM ET, and be among the first to see what’s next.

You can RSVP by registering at the website.

Most details about Weapons are shrouded in mystery. It has been said that it’s “an interrelated, multistory horror epic” that’s tonally in the vein of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, and the story revolves around the disappearance of elementary school kids in a small town. Here’s the official synopsis: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The youth of the missing persons is the reason why the new poster features images that appear to have been drawn by a child.

Garner’s character is Justine Gandy, “a teacher at Maybrook Elementary who shows up to work one morning to find her entire class — except one student — is missing. Security footage taken from neighboring homes shows the absent kids fleeing into the darkness in the dead of night, all running with their arms outstretched in the same rigid formation.” Brolin’s character is Archer Graff, “the father of one of the missing, who finds it suspicious that only children from Justine’s class disappeared.” Ehrenreich “sports a mustache as a local police officer with a very complicated relationship to Mrs. Gandy.”

Cregger produced the film with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. At one point, Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us was set to star in the film with and Renate Reinsve of The Worst Person in the World. Pascal had to leave the project so he could star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Fantastic Four (which Garner also has a role in) instead, and it appears that Reinsve followed him out the door.

Cregger, who wrote the script without an outline and let the story evolve as he went, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the mystery of the missing children “is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie. The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn’t abandon that question, believe me, but that’s not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we’ve moved on to way crazier sh*t than that.

Are you looking forward to Weapons, and will you be watching the livestream on Monday? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

