Barbarian director’s new Weapons teaser questions why all the children ran away in the dark of night

Someone gives the Pied Piper a run for his money in today’s teaser trailer for Weapons. The latest film from the director of 2022’s Barbarian remains shrouded in mystery, though new footage from the upcoming horror film offers a few breadcrumbs. Zach Cregger shocked the horror community in 2022 with Barbarian, an experience that’s better if you go into it knowing as little as possible. Barbarian captured the hearts of horror fans with its dank atmosphere, powerful performances, and twisted premise. Can Cregger set cinemas ablaze with his sophomore effort? We’ll find out when the film comes to theaters on August 8.

In Zack Cregger’s Weapons teaser, an unknown interviewer speaks with a troubled father named Mr. Graff about a mysterious phenomenon involving kids disappearing in the middle of the night. With no explanation, kids ran from their homes at roughly 2:17 am. No one forced them or pulled them from safety. They just left, arms out to their sides, into the black of night.

Most details about Weapons are shrouded in mystery. It has been said that it’s “an interrelated, multistory horror epic” that’s tonally in the vein of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, and The Hollywood Reporter adds that the story revolves around the disappearance of high schoolers in a small town. Those disappearances are the focus of the Maybrook Missing website, which shares the following fictional news report –

17 Local Children Leave Home Simultaneously at 2:17 am: A chilling mystery has gripped the small town of Maybrook after 17 children voluntarily left their homes Wednesday morning. Authorities are baffled by the inexplicable disappearance, which has shaken the community to its core. Upon investigation, front door camera footage showed the children leaving their homes at 2:17 am Wednesday morning without any signs of force. Since then, little information has surfaced, and the case continues to baffle investigators. In response, a school gathering was held, where growing unease among parents became clear. As the town struggles to understand what happened, officials continue to urge the public for any leads, while Maybrook is left waiting for answers.

Zach Cregger has assembled a strong cast for his mysterious horror project called Weapons, including Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives).

What do you think is happening in Zach Cregger’s Weapons teaser? Do you see anything in the darkness at the end of the footage? Let us know in the comments section below. For more about Weapons, visit MaybrookMissing.net.