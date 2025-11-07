What Did You Think of Predator: Badlands?

Predator: Badlands , director Dan Trachtenberg’s third contribution to the Predator franchise (following the 1719-set Prey and the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, both released through the Hulu streaming service), is now in theatres. We know what JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray thought of the movie, you can read his 7/10 review at THIS LINK or check out the video embedded above, and now we want to know: what did you think of the movie?

According to a casting call, Predator: Badlands had the following description: A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions. The casting call was searching for a lead actress who could take on the dual role of twin sisters Thia and Tessa: This casting is for a dual character, and describes both characters. Character identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister. These characters ended up being played by Elle Fanning.

The official synopsis tells us the film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary . The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The lead Predator is played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

What did you think of Predator: Badlands? Is Trachtenberg on a roll, or is taking the franchise off track? Let us know by leaving a comment below!