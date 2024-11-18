A24’s apocalyptic comedy Y2K unveils a batch of characters posters, including one for Fred Durst

By

A24 is set to deliver the “disaster comedy of the millennium” when their film Y2K reaches theatres on December 6th – and with that release date swiftly approaching, the marketing department has unveiled a batch of character posters – including one for Fred Durst, whose band Limp Bizkit was enjoying huge success at the time of the movie’s 1999-into-2000 setting.

The feature directorial debut of Saturday Night Live veteran Kyle Mooney, who also crafted the screenplay with Evan Winter, Y2K has the following official logline: On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

The film stars Jaeden Martell (Stephen King’s It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Daniel Zolghadri (Tales from the Loop), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, Eduardo Franco (The Package), Mason Gooding (Scream VI), Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, newcomer Lauren Balone, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie), Maureen Sebastian (Revolution), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Ellie Ricker (A Christmas in Royal Fashion), Jacob Moskovitz (Magnum P.I.), Daniel Dale (Elsbeth), Luca R. Stagnitta (Life & Beth), Anzi DeBenedetto (FBI), newcomer Zachary Clark, Frank Langley (Voodoo Possession), Kevin Mangold (Red Clover), Sebastian Chacon (Daisy Jones & The Six), and Mooney himself.

Jonah Hill produced Y2K with Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Christopher Storer, Cooper Wehde, and Evan Winter. Steven Fine is co-producer, with James Price serving as executive producer.

I remember the Y2K concerns (and the reign of Limp Bizkit) very well and recall what it was like on the last night of 1999, waiting to see if anything was going to happen to the technology when the calendar switched over to 2000. It’s fun to see a comedic look back on that night 25 years later, although the things that happen in the Y2K trailers are not quite the sort of things people were actually worried about at the time.

Are you interested in Y2K, and will you be catching the movie on the big screen in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at these character posters while you’re scrolling down:

Y2K
Rachel Zegler
Y2K
Y2K
Y2K
Fred Durst

